Senior Hamas official: Netanyahu deliberately stalling Gaza peace talks

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Hamas official has condemned Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to accept the mediators’ latest proposal for the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hamas Political Bureau member, Bassem Naim, said on Sunday that Netanyahu is deliberately stalling the Gaza peace talks to protect himself and his far-right cabinet, and to escalate the war on the people of Gaza.

He cited recent media reports indicating that the regime has rejected a partial deal with Hamas, saying Tel Aviv wants a comprehensive agreement with US backing.

Naim emphasized that Hamas has not received any official response to its latest truce offer, or any new proposal on a comprehensive deal.

He stressed that the movement has accepted multiple truce deals, including a recent one offered by the mediators in Cairo, but Israel has rejected all of them.

Naim condemned the United States’ unbridled support for Israel, calling on Arab and Islamic countries to mount political, diplomatic, and economic pressure on the regime.

Earlier in the day, Hamas said in a statement that Netanyahu's approval of the plan to occupy Gaza City confirms his determination to obstruct any ceasefire agreement.

"We agreed to a partial deal, while we also expressed readiness for a comprehensive one; HOWEVER, Netanyahu rejects all solutions," Hamas said.

This comes after Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal, which met most of the demands outlined by Israel and its main backer, the United States.

However, Israel immediately launched a new assault to seize Gaza City, home to nearly a million displaced civilians.

The new offensive took place despite urgent United Nations appeals to halt the operation amid what aid agencies describe as “unimaginable” levels of starvation and destruction.

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi also said that a comprehensive deal to end Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza was possible, but Netanyahu was deliberately sabotaging negotiations and insisting on the continuation of the onslaught.

Since the start of the genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, Israeli forces have killed a shocking 62,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Nearly three times more have sustained wounds that require medical attention, while Tel Aviv cut food, water, power, and medicine to the region.

..................

End/ 257