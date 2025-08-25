Families of Israeli captives step up their protests against Netanyahu

AhlulBayt News Agency: Families of Israeli captives held in Gaza announced on Sunday the start of a week-long series of escalated protests, ahead of a national “Solidarity Day” planned for this coming Tuesday.

They called on the Israeli government to heed public demands to end the war and secure the release of the captives, warning that continued military operations could derail ongoing negotiations for a prisoner exchange deal.

In a statement, the families said they are staging protests outside the homes of Israeli ministers, expressing fears of a “deliberate obstruction of a swap deal currently on Netanyahu’s table.”

“Efforts to sacrifice our children in an eternal war will permanently close the way to their return,” they added.

The families also demanded the restructuring of Israel’s security cabinet, as the government pushes for an expanded military offensive in Gaza, including talk of a full occupation of Gaza City.

They stressed that they will not forgive the government’s ongoing obstruction of prisoner exchange efforts, and renewed their call for an immediate halt to the war.

On Saturday, Protesters gathered in Tel Aviv for a weekly demonstration demanding a ceasefire in the war with Hamas and a comprehensive deal to release the remain captives in the enclave.

...................

End/ 257