Velayati: Caucasus has been Iran’s security buffer since time of Cyrus

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Akbar Velayati, Advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on International Affairs, wrote in a post on the social media platform X on Sunday:

“The Holy Qur’an, the divine book of Muslims, praises Dhul-Qarnayn, whom great commentators such as Allameh Tabataba’i believe to be the same as Cyrus the Great.”

Velayati went on to write:

“Based on the writings of Herodotus, since the time of Cyrus, the Caucasus has always been Iran’s security buffer, and he built a barrier there to prevent the invasion of savage tribes.”

UNICEF: Distribution of aid in Gaza is horrific

According to Al Jazeera, Catherine Russell, Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), stressed on Sunday that the method used by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians has created horrific conditions, and that the foundation has not performed adequately.

Russell added: “When people try to obtain food from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s centers, they come under fire.”

U.S. ambassador summoned to French Foreign Ministry

AFP reported that following U.S. accusations against France of not doing enough to combat antisemitism, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the U.S. ambassador.

The French Foreign Ministry stated: “The claims made by the U.S. ambassador are unacceptable and fall short of the level of trust that should exist between allies.”

Israeli police officer commits suicide

Israeli media reported on Sunday that a police officer stationed in the settlement of Sderot, near Gaza, has committed suicide.

According to the reports, the officer had been suffering from psychological problems after the killing of his colleagues during clashes with the Palestinian resistance on October 7, 2023.

Israeli media added that with this death, the number of suicides among members of the Israeli army and security institutions since the beginning of the current year (2025) has risen to 22.

Lavrov: The West seeks to push ceasefire talks into deadlock

According to Al-Nashra, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday that Western countries are looking for excuses in order to drive negotiations aimed at halting the war in Ukraine into a deadlock.

Lavrov added that there are no plans for a meeting between Zelensky and Putin.

Jolani: A security agreement between Syria and Israel is imminent

According to Al-Masry Al-Youm, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, head of the Syrian Interim Government, confirmed on Sunday during a reception for a media delegation in Damascus that advanced negotiations are underway regarding a security agreement between Israel and Syria.

According to the report, Jolani claimed that he would not hesitate to conclude any agreement that benefits Syria, and that any agreement with Israel would be announced publicly.

Rezaei: We will not bow to coercion

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran’s Parliament, emphasized in an interview with Mehr News Agency on Sunday Iran’s legal right to peaceful nuclear technology.

He stated: “According to Article 4 of the NPT and Article 2 of the Statute of the International Atomic Energy Agency, access to peaceful nuclear technology, including enrichment, is Iran’s inalienable right, and no one can deprive Iran of this right.”

Rezaei added that certain remarks made by Western officials, especially Americans, regarding Iran’s right to enrichment amount to nothing more than the language of coercion. He stressed: “The Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation have never bowed to coercion and never will.”

Israeli airstrikes on Yemen’s capital

Israel’s Channel 15 TV, citing a source, reported that more than 14 Israeli warplanes on Sunday evening targeted Yemeni sites using over 40 missiles and bombs.

The Yemeni Ministry of Health announced in a statement that the Israeli attack on Yemen’s capital has so far left four Yemenis martyred and 67 others wounded.

In response, the Political Bureau of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement said in a statement: “Yemen will not retreat from confronting American-Israeli schemes in the region until the aggression against the Gaza Strip is stopped and the blockade of the territory is lifted. Within the framework of defending its sovereignty, Yemen will not refrain from any action in response to the enemy’s aggression.”

Hamas: We have not received any official response regarding the ceasefire

Bassem Naim, a member of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said in a statement that up to this moment, the movement has not received any official response to the recent ceasefire proposal.

He stressed that Benjamin Netanyahu remains the main obstacle to reaching an agreement, and added that the Palestinian people will continue their efforts to achieve their goals.



