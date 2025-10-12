Iran's Velayati: Israel forced into ceasefire after failing Gaza objectives

AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary-General of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening Ali Akbar Velayati said the Zionist regime failed to achieve any of its declared objectives in Gaza and was therefore forced to accept a ceasefire.

In a message to the Specialized Conference on Martyred Children of Gaza, Ali Akbar Velayati, Secretary-General of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening, praised the event as a “blessed and timely initiative” held at a critical juncture for the Islamic world.

Velayati highlighted that for over seven decades, the Palestinian nation has endured occupation, military oppression, economic blockade, and psychological warfare yet has never deviated from the path of freedom and resistance. He said the martyrdom of Muhammad al-Durrah and thousands of Palestinian children has become a global symbol of both innocence and steadfast dignity.

He added that recent developments once again demonstrated the resilience of the Palestinian resistance, as Israel’s brutal assaults on Gaza, targeting schools, hospitals, and residential areas, were met with a powerful response that shifted the balance of power and thwarted the occupier’s objectives.

Velayati noted that after months of aggression and failure to achieve its declared goals, the Zionist regime was forced to accept a ceasefire, a clear acknowledgment of its military and political defeat and the victory of the resistance.

He concluded that true peace will only be realized when occupation ends, Palestinian refugees return to their homeland, and the people of Palestine live freely and honorably in their land with Al-Quds as their eternal capital.

In his message, Ali Akbar Velayati emphasized that today, more than ever, the global hegemonic system is facing confusion and decline in the face of the truth of resistance and the awakening of nations. He stated that the soft power of Islamic resistance has undermined the so-called legitimacy of Zionism and its Western backers, exposing the true face of those who falsely claim to uphold democracy and human rights.

....................

End/ 257