Iranian, Iraqi officials highlight strategic ties, regional developments

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, emphasized the importance of Iraq’s independence, stability, and development to the Islamic Republic of Iran, citing the deep historical and cultural bonds between the two neighboring nations.

According to IRNA, Velayati made these remarks during a meeting in Tehran on Sunday with Seyed Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement. He expressed confidence in Iraq’s future, stating, “Iran believes that with the support of religious authorities and the cooperation of Iraq’s national leaders, the country is on a path toward greater success.”

In response, Hakim commended Iran’s response to the recent 12-day conflict with Israel, describing it as a demonstration of strength and unity. “For the first time in 76 years, Iran directly targeted the Zionist regime and shattered its illusion of power,” Hakim said. “The cohesion and solidarity of the Iranian people were decisive in achieving this victory.”

He further noted that Iran’s stance on Israel has gained broader recognition across the region, with many Muslim nations increasingly acknowledging Iran’s pivotal role in shaping regional dynamics.

