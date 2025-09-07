Ammar al-Hakim: Iran is vanguard of Islamic world against Israeli regime

AhlulBayt News Agency: During a meeting in Tehran with Hassan Khomeini, grandson of Imam Khomeini and custodian of his mausoleum, Seyed Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, praised Iran as the frontline of resistance in the Islamic world against the Israeli regime.

According to IRNA, he highlighted the widespread support Iran received from both Shia and Sunni Muslims during the recent 12-day conflict, noting that Muslims rally behind any nation that defends itself and confronts the Israeli regime, driven by deep-rooted opposition to its actions.

Hakim emphasized Iran’s swift recovery following the Israeli regime’s attack, warning that the regime is now attempting to destabilize Iran from within. He also pointed to the significant damage inflicted on Israel’s air defense systems and its shock at the strength of Iran’s missile capabilities.

He concluded by stressing that regional nations now understand the strategic importance of Iran’s role. Any weakening of Iran in its confrontation with the Israeli regime, he said, would have detrimental consequences for the entire region.

