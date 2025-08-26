Pakistani, Iraqi Shia scholars stress Muslim unity, condemn Gaza genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senator Raja Nasser Abbas Jafari, Chairman of the Pakistan Muslim Unity Council, met with Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ammar Hakim, Chairman of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, in Baghdad to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing Muslim unity.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on issues concerning the Islamic Ummah, including the situation of Pakistani pilgrims and students in Iraq. They emphasized that addressing these challenges could serve as a foundation for further strengthening relations between the two countries.

Senator Jafari underscored the importance of expanding cooperation in the fields of culture, tourism, and trade, pointing to the deep-rooted spiritual and cultural bonds linking Iraq and Pakistan. He stressed that making use of these ties under present circumstances would bring the two nations closer and contribute to both economic growth and stronger cultural relations.

The two sides also strongly condemned the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza, describing it as a grave violation of human conscience. They reiterated the necessity of Muslim unity in supporting the oppressed and safeguarding their rights.

Both parties agreed to continue joint efforts aimed at consolidating Muslim unity, supporting the Palestinian cause, and advancing bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

