Iraqi PM, Pakistani Senator Discuss Bilateral, Religious, and Regional Cooperation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi Prime Minister Sayyed Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani met with Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, Chairman of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan and member of Pakistan’s Senate, to discuss bilateral relations, religious and cultural ties, and enhanced parliamentary cooperation.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the deep historical and spiritual bonds between the people of Iraq and Pakistan, stressing the need to further strengthen them. He underlined that Islamic nations must adopt a unified stance to secure peace in the region, particularly urging immediate measures to end the genocide and starvation facing the oppressed people of Gaza.

Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri expressed gratitude to the Iraqi Prime Minister, noting that Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan values Iraq’s support in facilitating Pakistani pilgrims visiting the holy shrines. He highlighted the importance of expanding friendly relations between the two countries as a pressing need of the time.