Pakistani PM: Gaza ceasefire saved millions of lives in Middle East

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday praised the Gaza ceasefire agreement as a crucial step that has “saved millions of lives” across the Middle East.

Speaking at the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt—co-chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi—Sharif commended the efforts of Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and other world leaders for their “valuable contributions” to achieving peace.

According to Mehr, He described the ceasefire as a “turning point for humanity,” emphasizing that sustained global cooperation is essential to ensure long-term stability and reconstruction in Gaza.

Last week, President Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a peace plan he proposed on September 29, which includes a ceasefire, the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip. The initial phase of the plan took effect on Friday.

According to the agreement, phase two will involve the creation of a new governing structure in Gaza—excluding Hamas—alongside the deployment of a multinational peacekeeping force and the disarmament of Hamas.

