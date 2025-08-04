Pakistan PM condemns Israeli provocation at Al-Aqsa Mosque, urges immediate ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the recent desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ministers and settlers, calling the act a deliberate provocation that threatens peace and stability across the region.

In a statement issued Monday, Sharif expressed deep concern over the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem by Israeli settlers, led by Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir. The incident, which took place on Sunday, has drawn widespread criticism from across the Muslim world.

“The violation of one of Islam’s holiest sites is not only a blatant insult to the faith of over a billion Muslims, but also a direct assault on international law and the moral conscience of humanity,” Sharif stated.

According to IRNA, he accused the Israeli regime of pursuing a systematic and aggressive policy aimed at further annexation of Palestinian territories, warning that such actions severely undermine the prospects for peace and push the West Asia region toward greater instability and conflict.

“These shameless provocations are clearly intended to escalate tensions in the occupied territories and beyond,” he added.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s firm support for the Palestinian cause, calling for an immediate ceasefire and an end to all hostile actions. He urged the international community to revive a credible peace process that leads to the establishment of an independent and sustainable Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem (Al-Quds) as its capital.

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people and remains committed to a just and lasting resolution based on international law and the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian nation,” Sharif concluded.

