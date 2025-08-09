Pakistan sends 200 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza amid deepening crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a continued effort to support the people of Gaza, Pakistan dispatched an additional 200 tons of relief supplies via two special flights, as part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance campaign.

According to Iran Press, the humanitarian situation in Gaza is deteriorating rapidly due to the ongoing Israeli blockade, which has severely restricted the entry of essential aid. The blockade has led to widespread shortages of food, medicine, and other critical supplies, leaving civilians in increasingly desperate conditions.

The aid dispatch ceremony was held with Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar serving as the chief guest. The event was also attended by the Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan, senior government officials, and representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

In his address, Minister Tarar reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people during this time of crisis. He emphasized the country’s commitment to meeting the urgent needs of Gaza’s population and condemned the atrocities committed by Israel.

“The food shortages in Gaza have pushed countless families into dire circumstances,” Tarar stated. “Pakistan stands in unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine and will continue to support them in every possible way.”

The latest shipment underscores Pakistan’s active role in international humanitarian efforts and its vocal stance against the ongoing violence in Gaza.

........................

End/ 257