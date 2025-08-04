Pakistan hails Iran’s victory over Israeli regime as pride of Islamic world

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan’s Minister of Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, stated that the Islamic world proudly celebrates Iran’s victory over the Israeli regime.

He expressed optimism about the outcomes of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Islamabad and emphasized the importance of opening new pathways for bilateral trade. He noted that Iran’s triumph in the war against Israel is a source of pride and dignity for the Muslim world.

The meeting between Jam Kamal Khan and Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade, Mohammad Atabak, was held on the second day of President Pezeshkian’s official visit to Pakistan.

Jam Kamal Khan praised Iran’s continued progress both domestically and internationally and congratulated the Iranian people and government on their victory in the 12-day war against the Zionist regime.

He described Iran as “the crown jewel of the Islamic Ummah,” and reiterated that Iran’s recent victory is a shared honor for all Muslim nations.

He also affirmed Pakistan’s readiness to strengthen economic ties with Iran through mechanisms such as the Joint Economic Commission, regular trade exchanges, and targeted sectoral delegations.

During the meeting, both commerce ministers pledged to enhance trade and border cooperation between the two countries.

They also agreed to identify key sectors for future collaboration, including agriculture, livestock, services, energy, and cross-border logistics.





