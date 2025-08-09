Hussain Day commemorated in Chennai, Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: A spiritual gathering was held at the Royal Mirage Hall in Chennai, Punjab, to commemorate Hussain Day 2025. The event was organized by the Imamiyya Students Organization, a prominent youth movement, and witnessed a large turnout who came to express their deep love and loyalty to the Ahlulbayt (peace be upon them).

The program featured several distinguished scholars from various Islamic sects and schools of thought. Among them was His Eminence Mufti Gulzar Naeemi, who delivered a powerful keynote address. He explored the tragedy of Karbala not only through its historical context, but also as an intellectual and spiritual lesson for all of humanity.

Mufti Naeemi emphasized that Karbala was a confrontation between truth and falsehood, and that it continues to send an everlasting message: submission to oppression is never the path of the righteous. He highlighted that Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) gave everything he had in order to lead the nation toward honor, dignity, and true freedom.

Other speakers echoed similar sentiments, stressing the importance of Muslim unity, patience, resilience, and the critical role of youth in upholding truth and justice. They urged that the legacy of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) should not be confined to annual mourning rituals, but rather embraced as a living model for resisting injustice, standing for truth, and building a just society.

