Pakistani scholar warns of global plot to normalize Zionist regime

Hojatoleslam Syed Jawad Naqvi, head of Pakistan's Ummah Awakening Movement, has issued a stark warning against what he described as a “dangerous conspiracy” aimed at imposing acceptance of the Zionist regime across the Islamic world.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking at the Bait-ul-Atiq Mosque in Lahore, the prominent Pakistani scholar expressed grave concern over a growing trend among Western powers and certain Muslim states to normalize relations with Israel under the guise of supporting Palestinian statehood.

“On the surface, declarations by countries like Britain, France, and Germany in favor of a Palestinian state appear to support the Palestinian cause,” Naqvi said. “But in reality, this is a calculated deception designed to legitimize the Zionist entity and further entrench its international standing.”

He argued that such initiatives represent a betrayal rather than a breakthrough, warning that these political maneuvers are intended to create the illusion of progress while undermining the struggle for true Palestinian sovereignty.

Naqvi, who also heads Al-Urwa Al-Wuthqa University, emphasized the historical pattern of broken promises. “Since 1948, the idea of an independent Palestinian state has existed only in statements and diplomatic gestures. Meanwhile, the Zionist regime has solidified its position as a dominant military, political, and economic force. The current UN push to recognize a so-called Palestinian state in September is not meant to serve Palestinian interests, but to secure Israel’s legal legitimacy on the global stage.”

Criticizing the United States for pressuring Muslim nations, he recalled the policies of President Donald Trump, stating: “The Trump administration used economic coercion—sanctions, debt traps, oil deals, and trade agreements—to corner Muslim countries into recognizing Israel. Many rulers in the Muslim world may be inclined toward normalization, but they do not represent the will of their people; they are merely executing the designs of colonial powers.”

In a sharp warning, Naqvi stressed that succumbing to such a strategy would constitute a betrayal of the Palestinian resistance and the martyrs of Gaza. “The enemy no longer relies solely on bombs and bullets. Today, the tools are diplomacy, deception, and strategic agreements. Accepting this plan is a betrayal of the blood spilled in Gaza and across occupied Palestine.”

He concluded with a call for vigilance and unity: “The Islamic Ummah must not be deceived. It is a religious, moral, and human duty to resist this plot. Only through steadfastness, awareness, and solidarity can we confront this threat to our collective dignity and the cause of Palestine.”

