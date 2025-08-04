Over 22,000 aid trucks blocked at Gaza crossings amid Israeli starvation campaign

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza authorities say that thousands of humanitarian aid trucks are currently parked at the besieged Palestinian territory's crossing gates, as Israel escalates its campaign of genocide and starvation against the Palestinians.

“We confirm that there are more than 22,000 humanitarian aid trucks currently parked at the Gaza Strip crossing gates, most of which belong to the UN and international organizations and various entities," the Gaza Media Office said in a statement issued on Sunday.

“The Israeli occupation is deliberately preventing their entry as part of a systematic policy of engineering starvation, siege, and chaos,” it said.

Describing the situation as a “full-fledged war crime,” the media office said blocking the humanitarian aid violates international law and contributes to the ongoing crime of genocide against the people of Gaza.

The statement also held the United States and its western and regional allies accountable for throwing their unconditional support behind the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

“We hold the Israeli occupation, along with the states involved through silence or complicity, fully responsible for the worsening humanitarian catastrophe,” the statement added.

Elsewhere in the statement, the office called for the immediate and unconditional entry of all detained trucks, the full reopening of border crossings, and the safe delivery of aid to Gaza’s civilians “before it is too late.”

At least 325 people in Gaza were killed last week by Israeli forces while trying to reach food near GHF sites run by the United States.

Since May, Israeli forces have killed more than 1,330 Palestinian aid seekers, and over 8,810 others have been wounded in Israeli attacks, mainly at GHF centers.

The United Nations agencies say more than 6,000 Palestinian children are being treated for malnutrition resulting from an all-out blockade of Gaza.

At least 175 people, including 93 children, have starved to death in Gaza since the Israeli regime launched the war in October 2023.

Israel has rejected calls from the UN, aid agencies, and world leaders to allow more aid trucks into the besieged region to alleviate the crisis.

More Palestinians die every single day due to forced starvation and malnutrition.

Parents watch their children waste away as deliberate aid restrictions from Israel mean hunger is becoming a killer across the besieged territory.

The whole Palestinian population was completely relying on UN agencies and other partners to distribute food. Israel has dismantled the UN-backed aid delivery system and replaced it with a controversial US-backed mechanism, which humanitarian aid workers and Gaza authorities say has only exacerbated the crisis.

The US-Israeli campaign of genocide, which began in October 2023, has so far killed about 60,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

