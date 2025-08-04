UN Humanitarian Chief warns of Gaza’s collapse amid Israeli blockade, genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: Jonathan Whittall, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Palestine, has expressed grave concerns about the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, where he reports that residents have endured relentless suffering for over 22 months.

In a Sunday op-ed published in The Guardian, Whittall detailed the dire conditions faced by the 2.1 million people living in the territory, which has been subjected to extensive Israeli military offensive and a stringent blockade by the Israeli regime.

Since the escalation of the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza in October 2023, Whittall has been actively involved in coordinating humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

He asserts that the situation continues to deteriorate with significant shortages of food, clean water, and medical care.

In a sobering reflection on ongoing conditions, Whittall outlined cases of extreme deprivation, including starvation and a crumbling healthcare system, and noted that international aid has been erratic and heavily restricted.

Whittall highlighted a particularly harrowing incident during a press briefing on June 22, where he described how civilians were being shot while trying to reach food.

Following his comments, he faced repercussions from Israeli officials, who announced that his visa would not be renewed, raising concerns about freedom of speech and the ability of humanitarian workers to operate in the region.

The official observed that the challenges extend beyond Gaza, citing a coordinated effort to fragment Palestinian territory in the West Bank, where ongoing violence, settlement expansion, and movement restrictions are coercing Palestinian communities into isolated enclaves.

He emphasized the systematic dismantling of livelihoods and infrastructure for Palestinians.

Whittall shared his firsthand experiences of witnessing unimaginable human suffering, including mass graves and the deaths of medical personnel in war zones, underscoring the urgent need for unhindered humanitarian access.

He condemned the Israeli regime’s actions and criticized the broader international community for failing to respond adequately to the crisis, despite clear guidance from the International Court of Justice urging protection measures.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains critical, characterized by overcrowded shelters, malnutrition among children, and continuous bombardments.

Whittall urged a reassessment of political choices that contribute to the ongoing crisis, asserting that international law must be respected and enforced to ensure the protection of human rights for all.

As Gaza continues to grapple with the consequences of violence and blockade, experts warn that without immediate action to ease restrictions and ensure access to aid, the humanitarian situation is likely to worsen, deepening the suffering of civilians caught in the crossfire.

Since May, Israeli forces have killed more than 1,330 Palestinian aid seekers, and over 8,810 others have been wounded in Israeli attacks, mainly at GHF centers.

The United Nations agencies say more than 6,000 Palestinian children are being treated for malnutrition resulting from an all-out blockade of Gaza.

At least 175 people, including 93 children, have starved to death in Gaza since the Israeli regime launched the war in October 2023.

Israel has rejected calls from the UN, aid agencies, and world leaders to allow more aid trucks into the besieged region to alleviate the crisis.

More Palestinians die every single day due to forced starvation and malnutrition.

Parents watch their children waste away as deliberate aid restrictions from Israel mean hunger is becoming a killer across the besieged territory.

The whole Palestinian population was completely relying on UN agencies and other partners to distribute food. Israel has dismantled the UN-backed aid delivery system and replaced it with a controversial US-backed mechanism, which humanitarian aid workers and Gaza authorities say has only exacerbated the crisis.

The US-Israeli campaign of genocide, which began in October 2023, has so far killed about 60,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

