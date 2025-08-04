Thousands protest across West Bank against Israeli genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of Palestinians have taken to the streets across the occupied West Bank to protest Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza. They also voiced support for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

On Sunday, protesters gathered in major West Bank cities — including Ramallah, Nablus, and al-Khalil (Hebron) — waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans in solidarity with Gaza and the prisoners.

Government employees were given the day off to join the demonstrations, which marked one of the rare occasions in recent months when marches were held simultaneously across multiple cities.

Many protesters carried photos of Palestinians killed or jailed by Israeli forces, alongside images depicting the hunger crisis unfolding in the Gaza Strip. Some dressed in human skeleton costumes, carried dolls to symbolize the regime's war’s devastating toll on children.

Among the demonstrators was Palestinian academic and writer Rula Ghanem, who said her son is being held in Israel’s Megiddo prison.

“He suffers from many things, such as the lack of medicine and the lack of food,” she said.

According to the Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs, the number of Palestinians jailed by Israel has surged since the start of its devastating war on Gaza in October 2023.

“The international community is a partner in this suffering as long as it does not intervene quickly to save the Palestinian people and the prisoners,” said commission spokesperson Thaer Shriteh.

Since then, Israel has detained more than 18,500 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, East al-Quds, and Gaza, according to the latest prisoners’ report released on Sunday.

That figure includes 570 women and 1,500 children, as well as 194 journalists — 49 of whom remain in detention — according to rights groups.

They say at least 75 Palestinian prisoners have died in Israeli custody since October 7, 2023, including 46 from the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians released to Gaza under a previous ceasefire deal have reported being subjected to mistreatment and torture at the hands of Israeli military and prison guards.

