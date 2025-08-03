Israeli settlers kill young Palestinian man, injure seven in West Bank raid

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least one young Palestinian man has been killed and seven others injured in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli soldiers have been carrying out deadly raids for months and settlers have been violently rampaging against civilians.

The official Palestinian WAFA news agency, citing local authorities, reported that 24-year-old Mueen Subhi Asfar was fatally shot in the chest during an armed assault by Israeli settlers on the town of Aqraba on Saturday evening.

Seven other locals were wounded by live ammunition, mostly in the lower limbs, and were consequently transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Salah Jaber, mayor of Aqraba, stated that armed settlers carried out the assault from a newly established outpost on privately owned Palestinian land south of the town.

Jaber noted that unarmed residents attempted to fend off the settlers before Israeli occupation forces arrived, backing the attackers and opening live fire on civilians.

The development came only two days after a Palestinian man was killed after Israeli settlers set fire to vehicles and homes in a town in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Thursday that Khamis Ayyad, 40, died due to smoke inhalation after settlers attacked Silwad, northeast of Ramallah, around dawn.

Ayyad and others had been trying to extinguish the fires, according to local residents.

WAFA reported that the settlers also attacked the nearby villages of Khirbet Abu Falah and Rammun, setting fire to more vehicles.

