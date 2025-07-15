  1. Home
Israeli forces martyr Palestinian youth near Jenin checkpoint

15 July 2025 - 13:52
News ID: 1708065
Source: Palestine Media
Israeli occupation forces shot and killed Yousef Walid Ibrahim near the Dotan checkpoint southwest of Jenin. The area was sealed off, preventing medics from reaching him. The IOF claimed Ibrahim exchanged fire near Maoz Tzvi, an illegal settlement built on Palestinian land.

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday evening, Israeli occupation forces fatally shot a young Palestinian man near the town of Ya’bad, located southwest of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that the man, identified as 20-year-old Yousef Walid Abdullah Ibrahim, was killed after being shot near the Dotan military checkpoint.

Following the incident, Israeli forces reportedly blocked access to the area and prevented Palestinian medical teams from reaching the victim.

The Israeli military claimed that Ibrahim was carrying a Carlo-type firearm and had opened fire near the illegal settlement of Maoz Tzvi, which is adjacent to Mevo Dotan—both constructed on confiscated Palestinian land southwest of Jenin.

