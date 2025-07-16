Palestinian Quran reciter martyred in Israeli airstrike on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian Quran reciter and singer of Islamic hymns was martyred in a recent Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

Azzam was killed along with all his family members in an Israeli airstrike on his home in the Tel al-Hawa area of Gaza City.

The Israeli regime launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Nearly 58,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Israeli war, which has also caused massive devastation in the coastal enclave.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

