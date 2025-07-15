Doctors Without Borders urges evacuation of 12,000 from Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Doctors Without Borders has issued an urgent appeal to evacuate 12,000 individuals from the Gaza Strip in need of critical medical treatment, warning of dire health risks.

In a press statement released Monday, the organization urged the establishment of a clear and functional medical evacuation system that preserves the right of Palestinian patients to return to Gaza following treatment.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been accused of committing acts of genocide in Gaza—marked by mass killings, starvation, displacement, and infrastructural devastation—while disregarding global pleas and rulings from the International Court of Justice.

The ongoing violence has resulted in over 195,000 casualties, primarily women and children, more than 11,000 reported missing, hundreds of thousands displaced, severe famine-related deaths (including children), and widespread destruction across the enclave.

