At least 10 Palestinian kids lose their legs every day in Israeli strikes

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least 10 Palestinian children are losing one or both legs every day due to the unrelenting Israeli strikes, a Palestinian N.G.O. official says.

Amjad al-Shawa, the general director of the Palestinian Non-Governmental Organizations Network (P.N.G.O.) in Gaza, also cited international reports indicating that around 35,000 Palestinians are at risk of losing their hearing.

He added that 83 percent of Palestinians with disabilities have lost access to essential assistive equipment due to the war and displacement.

Israel launched the genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Palestinian resistance fighters in the strip carried out a surprise operation into the occupied territories in retaliation for the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against Palestinians.

The ongoing Israeli aggression has left over 58,000 Palestinians dead and many more wounded, with children and women bearing a disproportionate share of the suffering.

Israeli strikes kill 93 civilians in 24 hours

Meanwhile, the Gaza Health Ministry announced on Tuesday night that 93 civilians had been killed and 278 others injured in the previous 24 hours alone as a result of continued Israeli bombings across the besieged territory.

The ministry said that the bodies of the victims were transferred to hospitals across Gaza, where many of the wounded are currently receiving treatment.

It also warned that a number of people remain trapped under the rubble, with civil defense and ambulance crews unable to reach them due to the intensity of the bombardment.

According to the latest reports, 11 more civilians were killed in Israeli air raids since dawn on Wednesday.

Four people, including three children, were martyred when Israeli warplanes bombed tents sheltering displaced families in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Another four civilians were killed in similar attacks targeting tents in Khan Younis, in the south of the strip.

Several neighborhoods in Gaza City, including al-Sabra and al-Zaytoun, also came under repeated bombardment since early Wednesday.

In al-Zaytoun, Israeli troops reportedly demolished residential homes by planting explosives.

