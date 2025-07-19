Quran memorization workshop opens in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: The third specialized training workshop on new methods of memorizing the Quran began at the Zuhair Bin Al-Qain school in Karbala, Iraq.

Pointing out the importance of spreading Quranic culture among different segments of society, Wael Al-Kuriti, head of the Quranic Education Center at the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine, said training new Quran memorization instructors who are familiar with new skills and different teaching methods is one of the goals of this workshop.

According to Wassam Nadhir al-Delfi, head of the Quranic Media Center of the Astan, the number of participants in this course in both men’s and women’s sections is more than 70.

He said the participants in this workshop are from most of the governorates of Iraq, representing the branches of the Dar al-Quran of the Astan and some other Quranic institutions.

The opening ceremony of this training workshop began with the recitation of verses from the Quran by Hussein Zuhair Al-Husseini, a prominent Iraqi reciter, and then Sheikh Khairuddin Ali Al-Hadi, director of the Quran Center of the Astan, delivered a speech, emphasizing that the Astan will make every effort to serve Quran activists.

Pointing out that memorization is the first means used to transmit the Quran to subsequent generations, he said that after memorization, the stage of compilation and punctuation came, and therefore, memorizing the Book of God is of great importance to the people of the Quran.

According to Hafiz Ali Hadi, the instructor of this training workshop, the course will be held for six months, in person and electronically.

