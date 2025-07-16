Kashmiri religious scholars warn: Shia-Sunni unity is last line of defense against sectarian chaos

AhlulBayt News Agency: Prominent religious scholars and Friday prayer leaders of Jammu and Kashmir have issued a joint statement emphasizing that unity between Shia and Sunni Muslims is essential for the survival and strength of the Islamic Ummah.

They urged the people of Kashmir to maintain solidarity and resist efforts to sow division within the Muslim community.

The statement, endorsed by Hojjat-ul-Islam Syed Hassan Mousavi, President of the Shia Sharia Association of Jammu and Kashmir, and other leading clerics of the region, called on all Muslims to remain vigilant and foil the conspiracies of the enemies of Islam that aim to exploit sectarian differences.

“Unity is not just a recommendation—it is a religious and strategic necessity,” the statement said. “Sectarianism only serves the interests of those who seek to weaken Islam from within.”

The scholars referred to the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Ahlul Bayt (AS), emphasizing love, justice, and harmony as the foundational values of Islamic life. They warned against all forms of sectarian incitement and urged respect for Sunni sanctities, including the noble wives and companions of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

They cited the fatwas of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani, both of whom have declared insulting Sunni sanctities as religiously forbidden. Any divisive remarks or content, the statement clarified, are personal opinions and do not reflect the views of recognized religious institutions.

“Statements that offend our Sunni brothers are not only unethical but categorically forbidden. The duty of scholars and institutions is to denounce and distance themselves from such rhetoric.”

The United Assembly of Kashmiri Ulema has been tasked with addressing instances of incitement and taking action against those undermining religious unity.

The statement also recalled the shared sacrifices and deep-rooted Islamic heritage of the Kashmiri people and quoted Imam Khomeini (RA):

“Those who create discord between Shia and Sunni are neither friends of Shia nor of Sunni.”

Concluding their message, the scholars pledged to strengthen the values of love, tolerance, and mutual respect, and to oppose any movement or narrative that threatens the unity of the Muslim community in Kashmir and beyond.

