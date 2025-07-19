Kashmiris celebrating ‘Pakistan Accession Day’

AhlulBayt News Agency: According to Kashmir Media Service, on this day in 1947, the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, representing the true aspirations of the Kashmiri people, unanimously passed the historic resolution of Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan. The meeting, held at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in the Aabi Guzar area of Srinagar, declared the state’s intention to join Pakistan based on shared religious, geographical, cultural, and economic ties, as well as the deep-rooted sentiments of millions of Kashmiri Muslims.

This landmark decision came nearly a month before the establishment of the sovereign states of Pakistan and India under the British Partition Plan in August 1947. The resolution of July 19, 1947, remains a powerful testament to the will of the Kashmiri people, who envisioned their future with Pakistan to safeguard their political, religious, and cultural identity—aware of the consequences of living under Hindu-dominated rule.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesperson, Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, emphasized that despite decades of brutal Indian repression, the aspiration of Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan remains alive in the hearts of the Kashmiri people. He affirmed that the pople of Kashmir remain steadfast in their commitment to the historic pledge made on July 19, 1947.

He further stated that the slogan of the revered pro-freedom leader, the martyred Syed Ali Gilani—“We are Pakistanis, Pakistan is ours”—has become the enduring identity of the Kashmiri people. India’s relentless oppression, he added, has failed to break the spirit of the Kashmiri people or diminish their love for Pakistan. Their struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and the realization of their rightful aspiration for accession to Pakistan continues with unwavering determination.

Meanwhile, an analytical report released today by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service highlighted the immense sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people over the past seven decades. It said that more than 450,000 Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives in the struggle for freedom and accession to Pakistan.

Since January 1989 alone, Indian troops have martyred over 96,454 Kashmiris, including 7,329 who were killed in custody. At least 8,000 have been subjected to enforced disappearance, over 11,267 women have been molested, and more than 110,559 homes and commercial properties have been destroyed.

Despite these harrowing atrocities, the report emphasized that India’s brutal campaign has failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ resolve or diminish their affection for Pakistan. Thousands remain incarcerated in various jails across occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India, yet the determination of the Kashmiri people remains unshaken.

As they mark the 78th Accession to Pakistan Day, Kashmiris continue to assert that the bond between Kashmir and Pakistan is eternal and indivisible. The report reiterated that the spirit of the July 19 resolution lives on in the hearts of the Kashmiri people, who remain steadfast in their struggle to realize their rightful aspiration of freedom and union with Pakistan.

The resolution of July 19, 1947, the report concluded, not only reflected the collective will of Kashmiris but also thwarted the sinister designs of the Indian and British rulers. Kashmiris remain firm in their pledge: they will not rest until they attain complete freedom from Indian occupation and achieve their long-cherished dream of accession to Pakistan.