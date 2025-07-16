Scholars at annual "Message of Martyrdom of Imam Hussain" seminar call for Muslim solidarity against tyranny

The 18th Annual "Message of Martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S.)" Seminar, hosted by Maulana Muhammad Amin Ansari, the founding Secretary General of Mutahida Ulema Mahaz Pakistan, brought together prominent religious scholars, political leaders, minority representatives, journalists, lawyers, business figures, and intellectuals from diverse schools of thought.

During the seminar, speakers strongly emphasized that the aggressive and conspiratorial actions of modern-day imperialist and tyrannical forces must be countered through Muslim unity.

They linked the ongoing resistance movements in Gaza, Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq to the spirit of Karbala, stating that the martyrs of the resistance embody the legacy of Imam Hussain (A.S.) in confronting oppression and injustice.

The scholars highlighted that although Yazid may have taken the head of the Prophet’s grandson, he failed to secure allegiance. Today, global powers still fail to extract submission from those who follow the ideals of Hussain (A.S.).

They asserted that Imam Hussain (A.S.)’s ultimate sacrifice preserved the essence of Islam, and this legacy must be honored through a commitment to justice beyond sectarian lines.

Key speakers reiterated that the ideology of Karbala remains a beacon for humanity, promoting courage, resistance, and unity in the face of modern-day Yazidi forces—represented by extremist groups and oppressive regimes. They condemned sectarianism, religious hatred, and terrorism, calling them tools of anti-Islamic agents and enemies of the Prophet’s family and companions.

Referencing Hadith and Quranic verses, scholars reaffirmed the spiritual status of the Ahlul Bayt and the Companions of the Prophet (PBUH), stating that true belief is incomplete without reverence for both.

They called for unity based on love for the Prophet’s family as the path to overcoming global Muslim challenges, including the liberation of Palestine and Kashmir.

Religious leaders also stressed that disrespect towards the Ahlul Bayt, the Prophet’s wives, daughters, and companions is a sign of alignment with oppressive and imperialist agendas. They emphasized that the teachings of Imam Hussain (A.S.) must be implemented in daily life to combat terrorism, sectarian strife, and external threats facing Pakistan.

The seminar was addressed by over 40 notable scholars and leaders including Allama Abdul Khaliq Fareedi Salfi, Allama Muhammad Hussain Masoodi, Haji Fayaz Ahmed, Dr. Ataur Rahman, Dr. Sabir Abu Maryam, Muslim Parvez, Allama Sajad Shabbir Rizvi, and others. A symbolic gesture of solidarity was made as participants raised joined hands in support of Palestine, Kashmir, Iran, and the armed forces of Pakistan.