Grand "Youm-e-Hussain (A.S.)" observed at Federal Urdu University Karachi

AhlulBayt News Agency: A grand annual commemoration of Youm-e-Hussain (A.S.) was held at the Federal Urdu University, Gulshan Campus Karachi, under the joint organization of the Student Affairs Office and the Imamia Students Organization (ISO) Pakistan, Karachi Region. Like previous years, this year's ceremony drew a large gathering of students, faculty members, and staff, all paying tribute to the martyrs of Karbala.

The solemn event was presided over by the university's Advisor for Student Affairs. Prominent speakers included Dr. Merajul Huda Siddiqui, senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan; Allama Qazi Ahmad Noorani Siddiqui of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan; Allama Syed Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, Vice Chairman of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan; Allama Syed Sadiq Raza Taqvi from the Association of Imams and Scholars of Pakistan; and several faculty members from the university.

In his keynote address, Allama Syed Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi stated that the world today looks toward Imam Hussain (A.S.) as a symbol of justice and resistance. He emphasized that all tyrannical forces, including those resembling the Yazidi mindset, have failed before the spirit of Hussainiyat. He further remarked that U.S. global dominance has been effectively challenged by the courageous stance of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, whom he described as a brave descendant of Lady Fatimah (S.A.).

Dr. Merajul Huda Siddiqui stressed that Karbala is not just a historical event but a continuing reality, where oppressive systems, whether in the form of the U.S., Israel, or the Saudi regime, still persecute the innocent.

Allama Qazi Noorani Siddiqui noted that had Imam Hussain (A.S.) not stood up against Yazid, today Yazid would be remembered as a legitimate ruler. Imam Hussain (A.S.) stood to protect the true spirit of Islam and resist tyranny and monarchy.

Addressing the audience, Allama Sadiq Taqvi and other speakers said Imam Hussain (A.S.) drew an eternal line between truth and falsehood in Karbala. His martyrdom was not accidental but a mission to preserve Islam and confront oppression. They warned that modern-day Yazidism continues to rise in forms like Daesh (ISIS), who carry forward the same ideology of tyranny.

They condemned the silence of the Muslim world on atrocities in Iraq and Syria, and criticized the U.S. and its allies for their deceptive campaigns, claiming that Washington and Tel Aviv are the actual backers of extremist groups.

The ceremony also featured heartfelt recitations of manqabat and nohas by renowned reciter Ahmed Raza Nasiri and others, honoring the legacy of Imam Hussain (A.S.) and the martyrs of Karbala.