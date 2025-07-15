Iran announces major relief for Pakistani Arbaeen pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: According to official details, the Islamic Republic of Iran will issue free pilgrimage visas to Pakistani citizens for the Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (A.S.). The Iranian embassy in Islamabad, along with consulates in other cities, has confirmed that from August 4 to August 19, 2025, pilgrimage visas will be issued free of charge to Arbaeen travelers.

Speaking to the Iranian news agency, Hessam Khatami, the Consular Officer at the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad, said the decision was made in the spirit of brotherhood and in recognition of the friendly ties between Iran and its neighbor Pakistan. He emphasized that, as in previous years, Iran would support Pakistani pilgrims visiting the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S.) by offering free visas.

However, Khatami noted that certain conditions must be met to avail the free Iranian visa. These include:

Having a valid Iraqi visa,

Obtaining approval for the Arbaeen-specific Iranian pilgrimage visa, and

Arranging bus travel for land crossing.

While the visa itself will be issued at no cost, a nominal insurance fee will still apply.

He further explained that all necessary guidelines and regulations regarding land entry into Iran and onward travel to Iraq during Arbaeen have already been issued to pilgrimage groups and agencies by Iranian embassies and consulates.

Additionally, Iranian consular services have been enhanced and expanded during this period to provide maximum facilitation to the pilgrims.

This announcement comes in the wake of a trilateral meeting held in Tehran between the interior ministers of Iran, Pakistan, and Iraq, hosted by Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.