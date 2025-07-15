Pakistani Interior Minister praises Ayatollah Khamenei’s leadership in war against Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: During the trilateral meeting of interior ministers from Iran, Pakistan, and Iraq held in Tehran, Minister Naqvi thanked Iran for its cooperation and said that both countries had already coordinated on matters related to the Arbaeen pilgrimage, and today's meeting aimed to further strengthen this cooperation.

He congratulated the Islamic Republic of Iran on its success in the 12-day war and condemned the Israeli attacks, affirming Pakistan's recognition of Iran’s right to self-defense. He stated that the people and government of Pakistan stand with Iran, a brotherly nation.

Naqvi especially expressed gratitude to Ayatollah Khamenei for his brave and decisive leadership during the conflict.

He also announced that Pakistan is fully prepared to cooperate with both Iran and Iraq regarding the Arbaeen pilgrimage, recognizing it as a major religious event involving millions of pilgrims. He acknowledged the challenges of managing such a large movement and emphasized the need for effective oversight.

The Pakistani minister declared that starting January 1, 2026, no Pakistani will be allowed to enter Iraq without the necessary permit. He urged Pakistani pilgrims to keep their passports with them at all times while in Iraq.

He further explained that Pakistan would form organized groups to ensure that all pilgrims traveling to Iraq as part of a caravan would also return with the same caravan. Stressing caravan discipline, he noted that this would help enforce regulations and prevent illegal stay in Iraq. He also thanked Iran and Iraq for hosting millions of pilgrims during Arbaeen.

The meeting was also attended by governors from Iran’s six border provinces—Ilam, Kurdistan, Khuzestan, Kermanshah, Sistan and Baluchestan, and West Azerbaijan—who shared their views and suggestions to improve facilities for Arbaeen pilgrims.