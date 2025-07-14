Iran’s success proves power of Shia ideology, says Pakistani leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Deputy Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Liaqat Baloch, stated at a gathering in Multan that Iran, through its Islamic system and successful track record, has demonstrated that when a nation moves forward based on a firm ideology, victory is inevitable. He emphasized that the Islamic Ummah must unite to confront Western hegemony.

According to AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA), Baloch said the crimes committed by Israel in Palestine, along with the full support of the United States, pose a serious warning to the entire Muslim world.

He added that America is pressuring nations worldwide to recognize the Zionist regime, but the martyrdom of over 60,000 people in Gaza has awakened and united Muslims.

Baloch asserted that if the Islamic world acts with unity and solidarity, ethnic divisions and the Western capitalist system will soon collapse. Referring to the past, he noted that Muslim nations became victims of division during the Cold War, and the post-9/11 era once again pushed the world toward polarization.

Highlighting Iran’s achievements, he said that by establishing an efficient Islamic government, Iran has proven that with a firm ideological foundation, success is guaranteed. He also pointed to the defeat of three superpowers in Afghanistan as further evidence of the power of nations' will.

Baloch condemned the recent killings of passengers in Balochistan and the ongoing insecurity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He called on the central government to refrain from interfering in provincial mineral resources and to ensure provincial rights through the Council of Common Interests.

He criticized the current political system in Pakistan as one built on deception and lies, saying that for 78 years, the people have been misled by false promises. The imposed hybrid system is no longer effective, and the only solution to political crises lies in meaningful dialogue.

In conclusion, Liaqat Baloch warned of Pakistan’s worsening economic situation, rising poverty, corruption, and the government’s repeated pleas for aid from the international community. He condemned the increase in officials' salaries amid such conditions, calling it unjust. He urged the Islamic Ummah to prioritize collective interests, warning that otherwise, the future of the Middle East is at serious risk.