Pakistani Senator: National unity is only way to defeat enemies

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senator Raja Nasser Abbas Jafari, Chairman of the Pakistan Muslim Unity Assembly, has condemned the recent wave of violence in Baluchistan, calling for national unity and collective resolve to counter internal instability and foreign conspiracies.

In a statement issued following the targeted killing of nine civilians in Baluchistan, Senator Jafari described the incident as a "national tragedy" and expressed deep sympathy with the victims' families. “The martyrdom of innocent people in identity-based killings has shaken the conscience of every Pakistani. These crimes are not just inhumane—they strike at the heart of our national security and cohesion,” he said.

Blaming foreign elements for the unrest, Senator Jafari pointed specifically to the Zionist regime and its allies as instigators of division and instability in Pakistan. “The evidence clearly shows that our enemies are attempting to exploit ethnic and sectarian divisions to weaken the country from within.”

He called for swift and severe justice for the perpetrators, vowing that “the blood of our martyrs will not go in vain, and the criminals will face exemplary punishment.”

Highlighting the urgency of the moment, he warned against political infighting and urged all stakeholders to act with wisdom. “Now is not the time for partisanship or political competition. We must stand together to restore peace and stability, particularly in Baluchistan.”

Senator Jafari also stressed the importance of building trust between the government and the Baloch people. “The Baloch are an integral part of our nation. Their grievances must be addressed through dialogue, justice, and transparent policies.”

Concluding his statement, he called on political leaders, officials, and national elites to act responsibly. “The future of Pakistan rests on unity and collective wisdom. Every decision must prioritize national interests, as any misstep could lead to irreversible harm. Together, we can steer Pakistan toward peace, security, and prosperity.”

