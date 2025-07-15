Pakistani scholar demands end to cases against Muharram mourners

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat-ul-Islam Syed Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim Unity Council, has strongly condemned the filing of what he described as baseless and unjust cases against participants in Muharram mourning ceremonies.

He called for the immediate cancellation of these cases and an end to harassment of mourners.

In a formal statement issued on Monday, Rizvi emphasized that mourning for the martyrs of Karbala is a core religious practice for millions of Muslims and should never be subject to political or sectarian interference.

“Mourning is our act of worship, and we reject any attempt to impose restrictions or pressure on this sacred tradition,” he said. “Sadly, in several regions of Punjab and Sindh, mourning gatherings have been unfairly targeted, and false FIRs have been registered against innocent participants.”

Takfiri Groups Behind Instigation

Rizvi pointed to the role of Takfiri and extremist groups in inciting authorities to take such actions. He accused these groups of using sectarian influence to file cases through local police forces.

“These charges were instigated by fanatical groups with a clear agenda to divide and suppress,” he said. “Mourners have done nothing but observe their religious rituals, and they deserve protection — not persecution.”

Violation of Religious Freedom and Legal Rights

Calling the move a blatant violation of religious freedom, Rizvi urged government authorities to intervene.

“These actions are not only unacceptable; they also violate the constitutional and Sharia rights of citizens. No institution has the authority to restrict these religious practices.”

Call for Immediate Action

In his concluding remarks, Hujjat-ul-Islam Rizvi called on relevant government and law enforcement agencies to cancel all false charges and ensure that similar actions are not repeated in the future.

“The government must protect religious freedoms and take clear steps to prevent such unjust and provocative actions from recurring,” he stated.

