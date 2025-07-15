Iran's Interior Minister: Arbaeen reflects Islamic unity across border

AhlulBayt News Agency: Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said the Arbaeen pilgrimage is a religious and international event that reflects Islamic unity.

During a meeting in Tehran with his counterparts from Iraq and Pakistan, Momeni emphasized the shared goal of making the Arbaeen pilgrimage safe, organized, and respectful.

Arbaeen commemorates the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH) – the third Shia Imam – and his 72 companions. Imam Hussein is laid to rest in Karbala, Iraq, where millions of Muslims gather annually for Arbaeen. This year, Arbaeen falls on August 14.

Momeni appreciated Iraq for its help in hosting pilgrims and stressed the importance of working together on travel, security, and services.

The three countries agreed to improve coordination and signed an agreement to carry out their plans in unison.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Momeni touched on the Israeli aggression on Iranian soil, calling it a violation of international law.

He appreciated Iraq and Pakistan for condemning the Israeli aggression, noting that their unity shows how countries can stand together in tough times.

