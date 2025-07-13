Al-Abbas Holy Shrine and Ministry of Electricity discuss coordinating joint efforts in preparation for Arbaeen pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine discussed with the Ministry of Electricity the coordination of joint efforts in preparation for the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

This came during the visit of the Deputy Minister, Engineer Muhammad Ni'mat Al-Tufayli, to the holy shrine and his meeting with its Secretary-General; Sayed Mustafa Murtada Aal Dia-Uddin, the Director of the Office of its Senior Official; Sayed Jawad Al-Hasnawi, and officials there.

Al-Tufayli said, "This visit is part of the preparations for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, as the ministry has developed a comprehensive plan aimed at addressing bottlenecks and weaknesses in the electrical grid in the holy city of Karbala."

He added that "the plan for the Arbaeen pilgrimage includes adding 1,050 new low-pressure transformers and connecting them to the extensions of the power grid, in addition to more than 1,500 other transformers currently in operation, as well as installing new secondary stations to feed these transformers, along with energy transfer transformers and source lines."

The Deputy Minister expressed his gratitude to the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, its Senior Official; His Eminence Sayed Ahmad Al-Safi, and its Secretary-General, for their significant cooperation and support to the Ministry of Electricity, with the aim of providing the best services to the visitors.



