  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Al-Abbas Shrine launches post-procession cleaning campaign

12 July 2025 - 11:54
News ID: 1706891
Source: Al-Kafeel News
Al-Abbas Shrine launches post-procession cleaning campaign

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine initiated a major cleaning campaign following the Bani Asad procession honoring Imam al-Hussayn and his companions. The effort included street and carpet cleaning using specialized vehicles.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Service Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has initiated a large-scale cleaning campaign around the holy shrine.

The campaign came after the conclusion of the procession of the Bani Asad tribe and the Iraqi tribes, which was held to commemorate the burial of the holy bodies of Imam al-Hussayn, his family (peace be upon them), and his noble companions.

The campaign included cleaning the streets and sidewalks surrounding the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), removing the red carpets, and washing the floors using a number of specialized vehicles for this purpose.

The department's staff conducted intensive periodic cleaning campaigns since the first day of Muharram, involving specialized teams supported by modern machinery and equipment, to ensure smooth movement and the comfort of visitors.

/129

Washing
Washing
Washing
Washing
Washing
Washing
Washing
Washing
Washing
Washing
Washing
Washing
Washing
Washing
Washing
Washing
Washing
Washing
Washing
Washing

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha