Crowds of believers participate in Dua Kumayl recitation at al-Abbas shrine (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) witnessed the recitation of Dua Kumayl on Thursday night, with the participation of a large gathering of believers.

The blessed prayer was recited in a worshipful and spiritual atmosphere, with the blessings of those who are associated with the prayer, attended by a number of visitors to Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them), during the holy month of Muharram.

The staff of the al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine are working to create the appropriate conditions for this devotional event by providing prayer books, designating specific areas for worship, perfuming the place, in addition to other services.



