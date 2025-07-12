Al-Abbas Holy Shrine continues expansion works of bridges connecting both sides of Al-Hindiyah River in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Kafeel Nurseries Group, affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, continues the expansion works of the bridges connecting both sides of the Al-Hindiyah River in Karbala Governorate.

The group official, Mr. Mohammad Harbi, said that "the expansion of the bridges was part of the rehabilitation works of the Al-Hunaidiya River from the direction of the Al-Naqeeb neighborhood in Karbala Governorate," adding that "the Senior Official of the holy shrine; His Eminence Sayed Ahmad Al-Safi, directed the allocation of a special work team to supervise the project."

He explained that "the works included multiple phases, which involved rehabilitating the sidewalks, painting the columns and the iron barriers separating the river from the street, in addition to cleaning and maintaining the trees and planting various types of flowers, as well as other decorative works specific to the project."

Harbi explained that "the works included installing a complete solar-powered lighting system, in addition to installing a set of surveillance cameras to enhance security in the area."



