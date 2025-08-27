Abbas Squad is preparing to provide its services to caravans of visitors heading to city of Samarra

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Squad in Salah al-Din Province has completed its preparations to receive the caravans of visitors heading to the city of Samarra to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam al-Hassan al-Askari (peace be upon him).

The procession provides its services every year on the Baghdad-Samarra road near the city of Dijla, at the Hussainiya of Sayyid al-Shuhada (peace be upon him), for the crowds of mourners who commemorate this sorrowful occasion.

The procession had previously provided its services in the past weeks to those visiting the shrine of the Imam al-Hadi and Imam al-Askari (peace be upon them) to commemorate the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) on the twentieth of the past month of Safar.



