Women's Quranic Institute organizes a religious trip to holy city of Karbala for students of summer Quranic courses

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Women's Quranic Institute, affiliated with the Office of the Senior Official for Women's Affairs at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, organized a religious trip to the Holy City of Karbala for the students of the summer courses.

The head of the institute, Ms. Manar Al-Jubouri, said: "The institute organized a religious trip for 310 students from the summer courses, including middle school, high school, and university students."

She added that "the trip included a visit to the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them), and the blessing of a lunch at the host restaurant of the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine."

She explained that "these trips are one of the segments of the (And He Found You Lost and Guided You) program for summer courses, and they aim to enhance the spiritual aspect and strengthen the roots of allegiance to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them)."



