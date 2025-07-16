Women's affairs of Al-Abbas shrine concludes its mourning sessions for month of Muharram (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Office of the Senior Official for Women's Affairs at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine concluded its mourning sessions for the month of Muharram for the year 1447 AH.

The head of the Women's Hussaini Public Speaking Division affiliated with the office; Ms. Taghreed Al-Tamimi, stated that the division has concluded a series of Hussaini gatherings that lasted for 18 days, in commemoration of the tragedy of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), his family, and his companions (peace be upon them).

She added that the gatherings were part of the "Good Advice" project and were held at the center of al-Siddiqa al-Tahira (peace be upon her), and the courtyard of the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), in addition to several districts and sub-districts in Karbala Governorate.

The women's departments and centers affiliated with the office organized a number of councils that included: religious sermons, awareness lectures presented by the Family Culture Center, jurisprudential issues raised by the Al-Kafeel Women's Religious Schools Department, in addition to the program for correcting the recitation of Surah Al-Fatiha supervised by the Fatima bint Asad (peace be upon her) Department for Quranic Studies.

The councils also featured theatrical performances depicting scenes from the tragic event of Ashura, alongside sessions dedicated to children, and the events concluded with the recitation of Surah Al-An'am.