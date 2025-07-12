Believers commemorate Thursday night at shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas in Karbala (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The holy city of Karbala witnessed a large influx of visitors to commemorate Thursday night at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The holy city of Karbala receives large numbers of visitors coming to visit the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) during the month of Muharram al-Haram, to embody a manifestation of loyalty to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has prepared a comprehensive plan to welcome visitors during the month of Muharram, to provide them with the best services and meet their needs.



/129