  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Believers commemorate Thursday night at shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas in Karbala (+Photos)

12 July 2025 - 13:21
News ID: 1706964
Source: Al-Kafeel News
Believers commemorate Thursday night at shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas in Karbala (+Photos)

The holy city of Karbala witnessed a large influx of visitors to commemorate Thursday night at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

AhlulBayt News Agency: The holy city of Karbala witnessed a large influx of visitors to commemorate Thursday night at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The holy city of Karbala receives large numbers of visitors coming to visit the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) during the month of Muharram al-Haram, to embody a manifestation of loyalty to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them). 

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has prepared a comprehensive plan to welcome visitors during the month of Muharram, to provide them with the best services and meet their needs.

/129

Believers
Believers
Believers
Believers
Believers
Believers
Believers
Believers
Believers
Believers
Believers
Believers
Believers
Believers
Believers
Believers

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha