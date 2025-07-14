Servants of two holy shrines commemorates seventh day of martyrdom anniversary of Imam al-Hussain (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The servants of the holy shrines of al-Hussayn and al-Abbas (peace be upon them) commemorated the seventh day of the martyrdom of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) through a unified mourning procession.

The procession was attended by a member of the Board of Directors of the al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine; Sayed Kadhem Abadah, and the director of the Senior Official's office; Mr. Jawad Al-Hasnawi, along with several of its officials.

Sayed Montadhar Dia-Uddin from the Sayed Servants' Division of the al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine said: "The servants of the two holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and al-Abbas (peace be upon them), are keen to commemorate the occasions of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) throughout the year, including the seventh of the martyrdom anniversary of the Master of Martyrs, Aba Abdillah al-Hussayn, his family (peace be upon them), and his companions, through a unified mourning procession."

He added that "the procession started from the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), passing through the square between the two holy shrines, and reaching the shrine of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him)."

And the mourners chanted words during their procession that embodied feelings of sorrow and grief, showing the impact of this tragedy on the souls of the believers.



