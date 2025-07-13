Al-Abbas Shrine implements a development campaign at Al-Alqami Complex for visitors (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The staff of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine have begun implementing a development campaign in the Al-Alqami Complex, in service of the visitors.

The official of the complex, Mr. Ali Mahdi Abbas, stated that "the campaign is being carried out with the participation of several departments; maintenance, engineering construction, industry, and technical crafts at the holy shrine. It includes the construction of a large materials warehouse with an area exceeding 500 square meters, in addition to the construction of a bread oven with an area of 200 square meters, and another warehouse for storing food materials with an area of 80 square meters, which has been equipped to be refrigerated to ensure the safety of the materials."

He added, "The work also included covering the complex's streets with saran fabric, as well as preparing the gardens with new areas and designs, which was purchased from the Al-Kafeel Nurseries Group, in a quantity sufficient for a thousand meters."

This campaign is part of a comprehensive plan being implemented by the complex management in collaboration with the supporting departments, aimed at providing the best services to visitors and creating a suitable environment for them during the million-visitor events.



