Al-Abbas holy shrine commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Imam Zayn al-Abideen (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues to hold mourning assemblies in commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali ibn al-Hussayn al-Sajjad (peace be upon him) in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The Public Speaking Division of Public Speaking at the Holy Shrine oversees the establishment of the gatherings, attended by several of its officials and servants, along with a group of mourning visitors.

Sheikh Faisal Al-Kadhemi ascended the pulpit, reviewing the positions of Imam al-Sajjad (peace be upon him), his biography, the challenges he faced after the martyrdom of his father Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), and the principles for which he sacrificed in the name of supporting the religion.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is keen on holding Hussaini councils with the aim of commemorating the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and conveying their knowledge, virtues, and blessed biography.



/129