Home News Service Pictures Photos: Imam Ali Holy Shrine raising black banner of Imam Al-Hassan Al-Askari martyrdom 31 August 2025 - 08:31 News ID: 1722068 Source: Abna24 related Photos: Ceremony of raising banner of martyrdom of Imam Hassan al-Askari in Samarra Abbas Squad is preparing to provide its services to caravans of visitors heading to city of Samarra Al-Abbas Host Restaurant Department announces provision of +7 million meals for visitors of Arbaeen Photos: Al-Askari Shrine Provides Fire Extinguishers to Hussaini Mawkibs Organizers During Arbaeen Pilgrimage
Your Comment