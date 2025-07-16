Completion Washing and cleaning door of Qibla of al-Abbas shrine (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The staff of the Service Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine have completed the washing and cleaning of the street leading to the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The campaign was part of the regular cleaning operations conducted by the department's staff during the month of Muharram in the year 1447 AH.

The campaign included cleaning and washing the Bab Qibla Street of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and the surrounding areas, using human effort and a number of specialized vehicles.

The department's staff conducted periodic cleaning campaigns since the first day of the month of Muharram, involving specialized teams supported by modern machinery and equipment to ensure smooth movement and the comfort of visitors.



