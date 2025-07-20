Continuous mourning processions for Hussaini processions to commemorate the month of Muharram (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The mourning processions continue their marches to commemorate the tragedies of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) in the month of Muharram al-Haram.

The roads leading to the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them), as well as the entrances to the old city, witnessed the arrival of many Hussaini processions to commemorate the tragedies of Ashura and what befell Imam al-Hussayn, his family (peace be upon them), and his righteous companions.

The processions arrived from various parts of the holy city of Karbala and beyond, carrying black mourning banners and chanting slogans and elegies that embody the Imam's (peace be upon him) oppression.

These rituals express the deep sorrow and grief experienced by the lovers of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), as well as their loyalty to the path and sacrifices of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).



