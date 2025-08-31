His Eminence Sayed al-Safi receives United Nations Special Representative in Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Senior Official of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine; His Eminence Sayed Ahmad al-Safi, received the Special Representative of the United Nations in Iraq and head of the UNAMI mission, Dr. Mohamed al-Hassan.

This came during Hassan's visit to the holy shrine and his honour in performing the rituals of Ziyarat of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

His Eminence Sayed Al-Safi said: "The meeting included a discussion of several projects completed by the holy shrine, which Dr. Al-Hassan reviewed. He expressed hope that Iraq would recover from its problems, especially concerning the issue of financial and administrative corruption."

For his part, Al-Hassan explained, "We were pleased to visit the holy city of Karbala, in this dear country, and to meet with the best of people, especially the meeting with His Eminence Sayed Ahmad al-Safi. We talked about many things, and what I heard from him represented good messages filled with hope and goodness for Iraq. There was an emphasis on the necessity of staying away from anything that might disturb the security and stability of this country."



