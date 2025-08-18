After conclusion of Arbaeen pilgrimage... Al-Kafeel Nurseries Group continues to provide services to visitors in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Kafeel Nurseries Group, affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (P) Holy Shrine, continues to provide its services to those present in Karbala from the visitors of the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), after the conclusion of the Ziyarat ceremonies.

The group's official, Mr. Mohammed Harbi, said: "The group's staff continue to provide their services to those who remain in the city of Karbala from the Arbaeen pilgrims, especially near the Maqam of Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance), in cooperation with the Maqam's department."

He added that "this work comes to serve the visitors after the Ziyarat ceremonies and the departure of most of the service processions, so the food is prepared at the Group's location and then transported to the old city to be served to the visitors," noting that "this is done under the guidance of the Senior Official of the holy shrine, His Eminence Sayed Ahmad Al-Safi."

Harbi explained that "the number of main meals provided to visitors daily exceeds 4,000 diverse meals, in addition to a number of intermediate meals."



