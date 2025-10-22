Maqam of Imam Al-Mahdi department carrying out maintenance work on lighting lamps at holy shrine doors

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Maqam of Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance) Department, affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, carried out comprehensive maintenance work on the lighting lamps at the doors of the holy Maqam.

The head of the electrical unit in the general maintenance department, Mr. Hussein Jassim, said, "Our teams have begun maintenance work on the door lights of the holy Maqam," noting that "the maintenance operations were carried out in two phases, with morning and evening shifts, to ensure the tasks are completed quickly for the benefit of the visitors."

He added that "the first phase included removing the old lamps from the doors, while the second phase involves replacing the damaged flyers with new ones that feature high efficiency and quality."

The shrine department conducts lighting maintenance and bulb replacement operations periodically throughout the year to ensure the continuous optimal performance of the lighting system at the Maqam's facade.



